Leiberman’s War Continues: Funds Cut For Bein Hazemanin Trips For Yeshiva Bochurim

Another budget cut aimed at the Chareidi population was announced on Thursday, only a day after Finance Minister Avigdor Leiberman announced the elimination of daycare subsidies for avreichim.

MK Oded Forer, a member of Lieberman’s party Yisrael Beiteinu and Minister for the Development of the Negev and the Galil, announced that the ministry’s funds for Bein HaZemanim trips for tens of thousands of Bnei Yeshivos will be eliminated.

The Israeli business daily Calcalist published a report on Thursday on the trip program, an initiative of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, with the false claim that 86% of the funded trips were for yeshivah students. However, the report also clearly stated that the cost of the trips for yeshivah bochurim is only a fourth of the cost of the trips for the other students since the bochurim only went on day trips. Therefore the total cost for all students was equal. Furthermore, the funds went directly to the tourist attractions and other sites in the Galil and no funds were transferred to schools or yeshivos.

Despite this, Forer responded to the report by stating: “The project will not continue in its current format and will be altered in a way that meets the ministry’s vision and goals.”

The Yisrael Beiteinu party gleefully announced the revocation of the trips on social media, repeating the erroneous statement that: “86% of the trips funded by the Ministry of Development of the Negev and Galilee periphery during Aryeh Deri’s time were for yeshivah students. Minister Oded Forer decided to put an end to this discrimination.”

