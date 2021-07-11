NYPD: Prisoner In Custody After Escaping In The Bronx

The New York City Department of Corrections said late Saturday that a prisoner who escaped custody in the Bronx earlier in the day had been captured.

The 30-year-old man had escaped from a floating jail off the Bronx that is part of the Vernon C. Bain Correction Center, authorities said.

DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi issued a statement late Saturday to say the escape remains under investigation. He said the DOC will be thoroughly addressing “any and all” deficiencies that led to the escape.

He said those involved in the search for the prisoner included the DOC Correction Intelligence Bureau, the U.S. Marshals Service, the NYPD, and other law enforcement partners.

(AP)