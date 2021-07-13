Israel: President’s Aide Tests Positive For COVID, Suspicion of Mass Infection At Swearing In Ceremony

According to a report that appeared on Channel 13 news, one of the presidential aides, a young woman who worked in the home of former Israeli President Ruvi Rivlin, tested positive for the Coronavirus on Sunday. The aide participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Israel’s new President Isaac Herzog.

Following the positive diagnosis, there was a care that a number of others at the ceremony would test positive and indeed, many people from the team who were at the swearing-in ceremony also got tested, and some came back positive. President Herzog himself also got tested and came back negative.

According to channel 13, 10 people who participated in the event and were tested came back negative. Another 10, have been suspended from work pending the results of their tests.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)