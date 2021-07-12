Israel Freezes NIS 600M. From PA Funds Over “Pay For Slay” Payments

0
Relatives of Palestinians held in Israeli jails hold their portraits during a protest to mark "Prisoners Day" in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, April 7, 2019.(AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Sunday to withhold almost NIS 600 million ($184 million) from the tax money it transfers to the Palestinian Authority for exports from Gaza due to its “indirect support for terrorism.”

The decision was made following the presentation of a report by Defense Minister Benny Gantz stating that the PA transferred NIS 597 million ($182.82 million) in pay-for-slay payments in 2020.

The PA provides monthly stipends to the families of imprisoned terrorists and terrorists killed while perpetrating acts of terror against Israel. Terrorists who committed the most severe crimes or have lengthy prison sentences receiver higher stipends.

Last month, PA President Mahmoud Abbas signed an order authorizing the payment of $42,000 and the provision of housing for the family of a Palestinian terrorist who murdered two Israeli civilians in 2015.

Aharon Banita, h’yd, 22, and Nechemia Lavi, h’yd, 41.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Adele Banita and her baby son, who were injured in a terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on October 3, 2015 in which Aharon Banita was killed, at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on October 5, 2015. (Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)