Abbas Awards $42,000 To Family Of Terrorist Who Murdered Two Israelis

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday signed an order for the family of a Palestinian terrorist to be paid $42,000 and be provided housing, Kan News reported on Sunday.

Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam gave the money to the family of Muhannad Halabi on Sunday to cover the costs of their home which was demolished by the IDF after the murders. Abbas also ordered that permanent housing be arranged for them.

Ghannam paid tribute to Abbas at the meeting “for paying special attention to the families of the martyrs, prisoners and fighters,” according to a report by the PA’s official news agency Wafa.

In a heart-wrenching incident on Chol Hamoed Sukkos, October 3, 2015, Halabi, 19, carried out a stabbing attack on a young family in the Old City on their way to the Kosel, murdering the father, Aaron Benita, and injuring the mother Adele, and their two-year-old son. Adele begged for help from the Arabs nearby but no one would come to her aid, with some even laughing at her. Meanwhile, Rav Nechemia Lavi, who lived nearby, heard the screams and rushed to the scene with his gun. The terrorist murdered him as well and took his gun. Halabi was shot and killed by police officers.

