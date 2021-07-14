BUSHA!! Bennett Votes Against Aid To Meron Victims, Is Booed Out Of Knesset [SEE THE VIDEO]

The proposal for a law to develop a plan to provide financial compensation to the Meron victims and their families was knocked down by the coalition on Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Bennett entered the Knesset just to vote against the law, for political purposes. When he announced “opposed,” the plenum broke out in screams, with opposition MKs yelling at him “Busha, busha, go, go!”

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy tried to restore order, to no avail, and Bennett left the plenum.

Following the decision, UTJ Yaakov Asher, who presented the bill, slammed the government: “You’re playing politics with the blood of those killed. The families don’t only want justice, they also need assistance.”

“We’ve seen already that this government harms Shabbos, giyur, family values, the state’s Jewish identity but even pity you don’t have?” said Noam MK Avi Maoz. “You even harm assistance for orphans? This government needs to fall and quickly.”

“There’s NIS 50 million available for Ra’am but there’s no compensation for the Meron victims,” the Likud party stated. “This fraudulent government continues to break records in indecency.”

UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman said: “[The coalition MKs are the ones] who pursued the Chareidi MKs [to establish a state inquiry] under the guise of caring about the Meron victims. Those who used the pain and grief of the families in order to slander the Chareidi community have been revealed as low-lives, who commit the act of Zimri and request the sechar of Pinchas.”

“The malicious government of Bennett-Lapid-Leiberman-Saar – you no longer have the right to speak in the name and pain of those killed in this terrible tragedy. You revealed your lowliness and we’ll remind you of it.”

“I commend my fellow members of the opposition who expelled Bennett from the plenum after he came especially from his office in order to vote against a law benefitting the Meron families.”

