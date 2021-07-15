Netanyahu: ‘Iran Races To Nuclear Power & The Lapid-Bennett Gov’t Is Silent’

In a sharply worded article published in Yisrael Hayom on Wednesday, opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu slammed the Bennett-Lapid government, accusing it of compromising Israel’s safety by caving in to US pressure to refrain from making any “surprise” attacks as well as establishing a policy to oppose US action only behind “closed doors.”

“There’s no need to detail everything that the Likud governments have done to build Israel as a military, intelligence and cyber power,” Netanyahu wrote. “There’s also not enough space here to detail the vast scope of actions we took against the Iranian nuclear program, designed to annihilate us.”

“Sometimes the US knew about these actions and other times we carried them out without its knowledge and approval. Different American administrations, including the Biden administration most recently, repeatedly asked me ‘not to surprise them’ with actions against Iran. I always refused to make this promise. I always maintained our freedom of action.

“I also publicly stated that we would continue doing anything necessary to ensure Israel’s security – with or without a nuclear deal between the US and Iran.

“Yet, within a week of this government’s formation, the actual prime minister Yair Lapid discarded this policy wholesale. He dealt a mortal blow to Israel’s freedom of action when he stunningly promised the Americans ‘no surprises.’

“I ask: What will happen if and when the US returns to the nuclear deal – does anyone think the US will agree to Israeli military actions that could endanger this deal?

“And when Lapid and Bennett inform the US in advance of a planned military operation and Washington objects, does anyone really believe that Lapid, Bennett, or their friends will greenlight such an operation regardless?

“Thus, on one of the more fateful matters of our existence, Bennett and Lapid turned Israel’s iron wall into drywall full of holes.”

Netanyahu added that he always maintained a policy of trying to influence public opinion regarding Israel in the US and throughout the world.

“In accordance with this principle, we endeavored for years to sway American public opinion and persuade important leaders in the US to oppose the Iranian nuclear program and to impose paralyzing sanctions on Iran.

“We did this through countless American media interviews, speeches at the UN and of course, the US Congress.

“Our efforts played a role in the previous American administration’s withdrawal from the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran and the even harsher sanctions it imposed.

“In recent days, my friends in the US have asked me: Why aren’t we hearing the voice of the Israeli government, here in the US, against the race back to the nuclear deal with Iran?

“The answer is simple. The government of concession says it plainly: ‘We will resolve the problems with the US behind closed doors.’

“Instead of speaking out publicly and clearly to sway American public opinion in Israel’s favor and against returning to the nuclear deal, the current government is doing nothing.

“Does the government really think it will be able to convince anyone behind closed doors or with an occasional tweet? From 40 years of experience, I can testify that such things are completely ineffective if unaccompanied by a public, aggressive and prolonged campaign targeting American public opinion.

“Only by speaking powerfully publicly, will they listen to you seriously privately.

“This is what we did when private meetings with world leaders didn’t suffice; we supplemented them with global media campaigns and exhausting every important international stage.

“Across the world – in Washington, Moscow, Beijing, New Delhi and Tokyo, along with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi – Jerusalem’s position was heard loud and clear.

“And yes, it was heard in Iran as well. Particularly in Iran,” Netanyahu concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)