“The Wait”: The Most Popular Tisha B’Av Film

Over the past several years, Hashkifa’s films have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world, and for many, the Tisha B’Av films have been their pinnacle uplifting moment on Tisha B’Av. Yoel Gold’s Tisha B’Av films have gained momentum and became a staple of remarkable Tisha Báv inspiration.

As Rabbi Gold remarks, “Tisha B’Av is a time when people are seeking meaning and inspiration, looking to do something to spend their time in a fulfilling way. These films provide uplifting and inspiring messages to help people relate to Tisha B’Av better and elevate their experience as they yearn for closeness and connection to Hashem.’’

Our Beis Hamikdash was destroyed and we lost our closeness with our Father; we are lacking the sentiment of seeing and recognizing how Hashem is involved in our everyday lives.

What better way to recapture and highlight that than by watching Yoel Gold share incredible stories of Hashgacha Pratis.

With all new riveting stories of faith, this film will inspire you to hold on tight, and embrace the final wait for our long awaited dreams.

