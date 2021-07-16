Five Towns 4th Grader Selling Lemonade and Fine Judaica to Raise Funds for Chai Lifeline

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This young lady is an entrepreneur with her heart in the right place. She is selling lemonade, Kool Aid, and yes, fine art Judaica, in order to raise money for Chai Lifeline,

Chai Lifeline is a leading international children’s health support network, providing social, emotional, and financial assistance to children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses and their families through a variety of year-round programs and services.

As people walk or drive by on this scorching erev, erev Tisha B’Av they stop to purchase an ice cold drink from an adorable fourth-grader, in her soft-spoken voice she offers them an opportunity to purchase a unique piece of judaica art entitled, “Man in Tallis.”

The young lady attends Bnos Beis Yaakov and lives in Lawrence, New York, on a rather busy thoroughfare.

If the piece does not sell before Shabbos, it will be available for sale to the highest bidder. The author will convey the highest bid to the young entrepreneur’s mother. Deadline is 7:30 PM Friday.

Only in the Five Towns.

A gutten Erev Shabbos and an easy and meaningful fast.

The bid can be submitted to [email protected]