Anti-Semite Rep. Tlaib’s Multiple Blatant Lies In Her Latest Hate-Israel Tweet

Clashes between Arabs and Israel Police broke out on Sunday at Har Habayis when Arabs violently protested against Religous Zionist Jews visiting the site on Tisha B’Av, with Arabs throwing rocks and other objects at Jews and the police.

Dem. Rep. Rashida Tlaib quickly grabbed the opportunity for another hate-filled tweet against the Jewish state, claiming that Israel is “attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha in order to continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It’s not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes,” she wrote.

Apart from Tlaib’s usual lies and omissions, not even mentioning that the Arabs were engaging in violence that forced the police to restore order, she even lied about her own festival, Eid al-Ada. Since Eid al-Ada begins on Monday night, the video she posted at 8:04 p.m. on Sunday night couldn’t possibly be documenting a police raid during the holiday of Eid al-Ada. Furthermore, Eid al-Ada is not the holiest day for Muslims, it’s actually its fourth holiest day. [Perhaps, one of her aides should teach her how to use Google.]

But Tlaib’s most outrageous lie is her claim that the Arabs “were kneeling down in prayer.” The Arabs weren’t there to pray. Instead, they were heeding the call of the terrorist group PFLP to riot at Al-Aqsa “to confront the settlers’ incursion scheduled for Sunday.” Instead of praying, the Arabs had gathered piles of rocks inside their mosque to throw at the Jews [who incidentally were the ones actually praying on their “holy day.”]

The Congressional Antisemite Caucus is back with its bloodlibling lies.

There's no way the Congresswoman doesn't know she's lying. She does this deliberately to fester hatred and violence against Jews. https://t.co/tJ7TxzvL3F — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) July 19, 2021

The US designated terrorist org, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called for protests & riots to take place today on the Temple Mount. The call went out for Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel to join them in Jerusalem. https://t.co/4IgcRgBgjP — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) July 18, 2021

Even the Qatari-funded Al Jazeera outlet, known for its anti-Israel and anti-Semitic propaganda, noted that the incident took place two days ahead of Eid al-Adha and mentioned that the fact that the Israeli police dispersed Palestinian youths after “they began throwing stones at the Temple Mount esplanade toward police forces.”

The Al Jazeera report also mentioned that Hamas, recognized as a terror group by the US, whom Tlaib purportedly represents, encouraged the Palestinians to instigate against Israel at the site.

The Jews’ visits on Tisha B’Av were slammed by Bennett’s government partner, the Ra’am party, which claimed that Har Habayis is “solely the property of Muslims.” The countries of Jordan, Egypt and Turkey also issued statements of condemnation against the Jews’ visit to Har Habayis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)