Firefighters Rescue Eight Children in Bnei Brak After Rollercoaster Seizes Up in Makeshift Amusement Park

Firefighters rescued a number of children on Tuesday afternoon from a rollercoaster that was set up as part of the temporary amusement park in the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

The rollercoaster was stuck suspended in the air after a technical malfunction stopped the ride suddenly – with the children all stuck inside. The children were stuck in the rollercoaster for over an hour.

At first, the firefighters were able to rescue four of the eight children trapped. Then, after a second attempt, the remaining four were rescued. The incident is under investigation to determine why the ride seized up.

A spokesperson from the fire department said: “Eight children were stuck four meters in the air on a mobile rollercoaster in Bnei Brak. The rollercoaster seized due to an electrical problem and firefighters from the Bnei Brak branch were called to the scene to assist in extricating the children from the ride.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)