Australian Kashrus Company Delists Ben & Jerry’s, Will Chof-K Be Next?

An Israeli shops at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

A Sydney-based kashrus authority announced on Wednesday that it is removing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from its approved products list in protest of the company’s boycott of Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron.

“Whilst kosher certification for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is not local, as a help for the community, the KA has listed this brand and all kosher products within the range for many years,” a KA statement said. “That ended this week with its deletion, in support of those who proudly reside in Yehuda v’Shomron. Yes, this is a small stance on a global scale, but one we have chosen to make.”

In Melbourne, the Kosher Kingdom supermarket announced on Tuesday that it will no longer sell Ben & Jerry’s, joining dozens of kosher supermarkets in the tri-state area in the US.

The KA statement noted that it will still be possible to buy Ben & Jerry’s products in Australia with the US-based Chof-K hechsher.

However, many Jews are calling to Chof-K to remove its hechsher, with others arguing that kashrus certification should be granted or eliminated solely on halachic concerns.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)