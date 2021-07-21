Australian Kashrus Company Delists Ben & Jerry’s, Will Chof-K Be Next?

A Sydney-based kashrus authority announced on Wednesday that it is removing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from its approved products list in protest of the company’s boycott of Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron.

“Whilst kosher certification for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is not local, as a help for the community, the KA has listed this brand and all kosher products within the range for many years,” a KA statement said. “That ended this week with its deletion, in support of those who proudly reside in Yehuda v’Shomron. Yes, this is a small stance on a global scale, but one we have chosen to make.”

In Melbourne, the Kosher Kingdom supermarket announced on Tuesday that it will no longer sell Ben & Jerry’s, joining dozens of kosher supermarkets in the tri-state area in the US.

The KA statement noted that it will still be possible to buy Ben & Jerry’s products in Australia with the US-based Chof-K hechsher.

However, many Jews are calling to Chof-K to remove its hechsher, with others arguing that kashrus certification should be granted or eliminated solely on halachic concerns.

YWN POLL: Should the Kof-K drop its Kosher certification of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream?

We have spoken to the Kof-K. They have just learned of this news and will be evaluating situation. We recommend everyone reach out to @KOFKKosher through all means and DEMAND a 100% immediate halt 🛑 of Kof-K’s hechsher (#kosher certification) on ALL @benandjerrys Ben Jerry’s. pic.twitter.com/ZEap6FibL4 — correctedmedia (@correctedmedia) July 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)