DESTRUCTION OF JUDAISM: Next On Kahana’s Agenda: Giyur Without Supervision Of Rabbanut

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana continues on his path to shake up the religious status quo in Israel, in opposition to the Chief Rabbis, and the next item on his agenda is giyur reform, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

Kahana intends to implement similar changes to the giyur process that he developed for kashrus, to allow municipal Rabbanim to perform giyur without the supervision of the Rabbanut. This change was demanded by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose Russian constituency is comprised of many non-Jewish olim.

According to the report, the reforms are already at an advanced stage of preparation and it’s possible the new system will be presented to the public in a matter of weeks.

Kahana’s advisor, Rabbi Shai Weizman, told Reshet Bet on Wednesday: “[The giyur reforms] are on the agenda. According to the coalition agreements, municipal Rabbanim will perform giyur without the supervision of the Rabbanut. The Prime Minister’s Office is in charge of the process but all relevant parties are already working on the move.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)