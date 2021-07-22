At Israel’s Request, Biden Again Delays Reopening Of Jerusalem Consulate

The Biden administration has agreed to Israel’s request to further delay the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem until the new government passes a budget, Walla News reported on Wednesday.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office requested the delay in order to avoid shaking up the fragile coalition. According to the report, the Biden administration’s agreement to the request indicates the importance Biden places on ensuring the stability of the new government.

The report adds that according to a senior Israeli source, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposes the reopening of the consulate, which served as a de facto mission to the Palestinians. as it violates the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A Radio 103FM report on Wednesday said that the US is also refraining from pressuring Israel to freeze construction in Yehudah and Shomron in order not to shake up the new government.

Last week, Likud MK Nir Barkat traveled to the United States for a public relations campaign against the reopening of the consulate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)