President Herzog: Boycotting Israel Is “A New Type Of Terrorism”

0
Yitzchak Herzog

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Yitzchak Herzog indirectly slammed Ben & Jerry’s boycott announcement on Wednesday, saying that boycotts against Israel are a “new kind of terrorism.”

“The boycott against Israel is a new type of terror, economic terror, a terror that tries to harm Israeli citizens and Israel’s economy,” Herzog said on Wednesday at an annual memorial ceremony for past presidents and prime ministers of Israel.

“The BDS campaign is not pursuing peace and is seeking to undermine Israel’s existence. It is aiming its arrows at the Israeli economy.”

As seen below, Herzog is not the only one to link Ben & Jerry’s boycott to terrorism:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)