President Herzog: Boycotting Israel Is “A New Type Of Terrorism”

President Yitzchak Herzog indirectly slammed Ben & Jerry’s boycott announcement on Wednesday, saying that boycotts against Israel are a “new kind of terrorism.”

“The boycott against Israel is a new type of terror, economic terror, a terror that tries to harm Israeli citizens and Israel’s economy,” Herzog said on Wednesday at an annual memorial ceremony for past presidents and prime ministers of Israel.

“The BDS campaign is not pursuing peace and is seeking to undermine Israel’s existence. It is aiming its arrows at the Israeli economy.”

As seen below, Herzog is not the only one to link Ben & Jerry’s boycott to terrorism:

After being lobbied by US Muslim Brotherhood operative Linda Sarsour; @benandjerrys boycotts Israel 🇮🇱 & declare their support for terrorists who kill Jews & Christians. 👎🏼#BoycottBenAndJerry pic.twitter.com/fjZBJTEaAA — Mark Halawa – مارك حلاوه (@HalawaMark) July 21, 2021

New Ben & Jerry’s Flavor! pic.twitter.com/PebJQ1ldPu — Duchess Doge of Whinge-alot (@MrsBodington) July 21, 2021

Time to stop corporate antisemitism. Boycott Ben and Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever. https://t.co/kv5PFuMyXE — BART (@BART_oons) July 20, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)