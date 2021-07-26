Why Does The Ministry Director Have A Photo Of HaGaon HaRav Shteinman, Z’TL?

Netanel Issac, who was serving as the deputy mayor of Lod, entered his new position this week as the director-general of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry.

One of the first things he did in his new office was place a framed picture of HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Leib Shteinman, z’tl, a move that attracted much curiosity since Issac is not part of the Charedi community.

Issac explained the story behind the picture on social media: “Not so many years ago, I liked to visit and consult and learn from HaRav Shteinman, z’tl. I was spellbound by his understanding, wisdom, and humility, and especially his ability to listen and the clear answers he gave to my questions.”

“Once, when I asked the Rav something and he recommended a certain path, I had the ‘chutzpah’ to come back a few days later to check if maybe he’ll change his mind so it would align with my opinion. The Rav only laughed politely and returned to his Gemara. I was embarrassed but at the same time I felt so at home.”

“I promised myself that, b’ezras Hashem, when the day arrives that the eitzos of HaRav Shteinman are fulfilled, the first thing I’ll do is hang a picture of him on the wall so I’ll remember with gratitude the moments he believed in me and blessed me and explained clearly what will happen.”

“And now the day has come and Baruch Hashem I entered my office at the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, and I was zocheh to come full circle with the picture of this great Rav and tremendous Oheiv Yisrael. I miss those fleeting but eternal moments in his presence.

“And as the Rav concluded in his will: ‘I was young and I was also old, and I never saw someone who is mevater lose out.’ We should be zochech, b’ezras Hashem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)