Ben And Jerry’s ‘Woke’ Boycott Harms Palestinians

Ben & Jerry’s “woke” decision to give in to pro-Palestinian groups, who freely alter history and facts to match their agenda, will harm Palestinians more than Israelis.

Chen Yisraeli, the vice president of the main Ben & Jerry’s distributor in Mishor Adumim in the Shomron, told Ynet that “Ben & Jerry’s decision to end distribution of their products in Yehuda and Shomron will greatly harm the Palestinian workers.”

Yisraeli said that his Palestinian workers from nearby villages receive the same working conditions and salaries as the Jewish workers and would be unable to find similar conditions and pay in the Palestinian Authority, that is – if they could find work at all.

This won’t be the first time that Palestinians are harmed by those who claim to be vouching for them. After the SodaStream factory conceded to pressure from BDS supporters in 2015 and moved its factory from Mishor Adumim to inside the Green Line, thousands of Palestinians lost their jobs. A Palestinian manager at Soda Stream told Yisrael Hayom that the “BDS campaign has caused more harm to the Palestinians than good.”

Bassem Eid, a Palestinian human rights activist, addressed this issue in a Times of Israel article, quoting another Palestinian manager at a Rami Levi supermarket in Mishor Adumim, who said: “They want Rami Levy to close his stores, but I ask — ‎who will employ Palestinians instead? The Palestinian Authority ‎has failed to offer jobs to the Palestinians who worked in ‎SodaStream. I don’t understand why the world keeps donating ‎‎[to the PA] when it fails to even provide its people with jobs.”

