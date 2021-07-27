As Ben-Gurion Airport Bars Non-Passengers, Poll Shows Majority Of Israelis Support Airport Closure

Ben-Gurion Airport officials announced on Monday that only ticket-holders will be allowed into passenger terminals, with non-passengers barred from entering.

Entry to terminals 1 and 3 will only be allowed to passengers holding a boarding ticket up to four hours before their departure, with only minors and passengers with disabilities permitted to be accompanied into the terminal by non-ticket holders.

Virus cases in Israel have continued to rise and the number of seriously ill patients surpassed 100 on Monday for the first time in months, which Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash called “troubling.”

Some health officials have called to implement tighter travel restrictions but the Bennett-Lapid government has been reluctant to implement too many virus rules, only voting last week to reinstate the “green pass” system, allowing only vaccinated and recovered patients to attend some public events.

Contrary to the government, a poll carried out for Radio 103FM showed surprising results: 59% of the Israeli public think that closing Ben-Gurion is an appropriate restriction versus 41% of the public who are opposed to the measure.

The poll results also showed that 48% of the public support a further tightening of coronavirus restrictions versus 52% who prefer the existing situation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)