Opposition in Beit Shemesh City Council Enraged, Claims Nepotism In School Decision Making Process

Members of the opposition in the city council of Beit Shemesh are claiming that nepotism played an important role in giving our permits to build classrooms and whole schools to those close to the city’s Mayor Aliza Bloch and to the appointee from the council in charge of education Yeshayahu Erenreich a representative on the council from Gur Chassidus.

According to the opposition, the issues have arisen in the neighborhoods of Ramat Avraham, and Avi Ezri, where the majority of the population are Litvaks, chassidim, and Sefardim. The opposition is claiming that proper classrooms are lacking for the thousands of students who live in these neighborhoods.

According to a source in the opposition, “A school with dozens of classrooms for students in the neighborhood of Ramat Avraham was supposed to be built. However, Erenreich and Bloch, by manipulating the political system were able to move the permits for the school to make sure that it was built in the Mizrach Shemesh neighborhood, to help their supporters.”

The same source claimed that a different school that was supposed to be built in Ramah Gimmel was moved to a different community of their supporters.

A spokesperson from the municipality responded and said: “Those people who make these claims are dealing with the theater for the absurd. It would be nice if they left their air-conditioned rooms once in a while and took a tour to see what is happening in the city. If they did, they would see that the locations mentioned in their letter of allegation are not options for construction at this time. That is in the best of cases. In the worst-case scenario, these people are actively trying to confuse the public into believing a false fact when they know very well the current situation here. This seems to be the reason why the letter was submitted without a signature standing behind it, because the members of the city council, especially those who have held positions previously, know very well that this letter was not even worth the paper it was written on and should not have been written.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)