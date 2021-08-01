In First, Orthodox Rabbi Appointed To Australia’s Supreme Court

In a first for Australia, an Orthodox rabbi was appointed as a Supreme Court justice last week.

Attorney General John Quigley announced on Thursday that Rabbi Marcus Solomon has been appointed as a judge on the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Rabbi Solomon established the Beit Midrash of Western Australia in 1993, an Orthodox shul in the city of Perth, and serves a leading role in the city’s Jewish community.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon to the bench of the Supreme Court,” Western Australia Attorney-General John Quigley said in a statement.

“He is not only an eminently qualified advocate and lawyer but he has also demonstrated his commitment to public service through his roles in the education and mentoring of his fellow practitioners, membership of various boards and committees, and his advisory and honorary positions in a variety of Jewish educational institutions.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)