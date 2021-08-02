Iran Threatens To “Strongly Respond” To Any Retaliatory Strikes

Iran will swiftly respond to any threats against its security, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, following reports that Israel, the US and UK are coordinating their response to the attack on an Israeli-operated ship last week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no hesitation in protecting its security and national interests and will respond promptly and strongly to any possible adventure,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by state media, according to a Reuters report.

Khatibzadeh said he “strongly regretted the baseless accusations made by the British Foreign Secretary against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were repeated by the U.S. Secretary of State in the same context and contained contradictory, false and provocative accusations.”

Khatibzadeh added that the US and UK should show proof that Iran was behind the strike.

The “suicide drone” attack, which occurred in the Gulf of Oman, killed two, a Brit and Romanian.

Israel, the US, the UK, and Romania have all announced that Iran was responsible for the attack.

A report by the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper on Monday said that Israel has received a “green light” from the US, UK, and Russia to respond to the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)