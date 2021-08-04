Israelis Sizzle At Peak Of Weeklong Heatwave

The intense heatwave in Israel that began on Sunday reached a peak on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 42°C (108°F) in some areas.

Similar temperatures are expected on Thursday, with a slight decrease in temperatures not expected until Shabbos.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority recommended that Israelis refrain from long hikes this week and the beginning of next week and reiterated the ban on kindling fires in national parks.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service bolstered its staff ahead of the searing temperatures.

