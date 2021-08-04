IDF Retaliates After 3 Rockets Fired Into Israel, Fire Breaks Out In Kiryat Shmona

IDF forces fired artillery shells into Lebanese territory early Wednesday afternoon after three rockets were launched into Israel, with one falling short of the border and two falling in open areas within Israel.

Sirens blared in the border towns of Kiryat Shemona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Chai, sending residents running to bomb shelters. One rocket that fell in a field in Kiryat Shmonah caused a large fire. Four Israelis were treated for shock.

Channel 12 News reported that Israel transmitted a message to Lebanon through UN personnel that it will strike again in the wake of any other incidents. Israeli security officials believe that the rockets were launched by Iranian-backed pro-Palestinian groups rather than Hezbollah.

קריית שמונה כעת pic.twitter.com/JBS8cjlkam — ימית מלול ינאי (@YAMITYANAI1) August 4, 2021

Footage of the apparent rocket impact near Kiryat Shmona pic.twitter.com/EHN8Tl4g10 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 4, 2021

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met with senior security officials following the incident for a situational assessment.

🔴 BREAKING: Update — Three rockets launched from Lebanon into Israel, two landed in Israeli territory, IDF responding with artillery fire at Lebanese targets pic.twitter.com/mJMd1Yo3lr — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) August 4, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)