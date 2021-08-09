BDE: HaGaon HaRav Avraham Dov Auerbach, Z’TL, Rav Of Tiveria

The bitter news of the petira of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Dov Auerbach, z’tl, of Teveria at the age of 86 spread throughout Israel on Monday morning.

HaRav Auerbach, z’tl, the son of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, z’tl, served as the Rav and Av Beis Din of Tiveria for over 40 years and was the mechaber of the Pitchei Avraham sefarim.

Rav Auerbach was born in the Shaarei Chesed neighborhood of Jerusalem and learned in Eitz Chaim Talmud Torah and in Yeshivas Slabodka as a bochur. As a bochur he was already known for his bekius in all of Torah, his hasmada, and his refined middos, especially his anava.

He married Yaffa Miriam Werner, the daughter of the previous Av Beis Din of Tiveria, HaGaon HaRav Asher Zev Werner, z’tl.

After the petira of his father-in-law over 40 years ago, HaRav Auerbach was appointed as the Av Beis Din of Tiveria in his place. He was marbitz Torah and was extremely influential regarding religious issues in the city, fighting with all his might for the preservation of public Shemiras Shabbos in the city as well as kashrus.

He oversaw all the kashrus supervision in the city, and his hechsher was known to be extremely reliable. Apart from overseeing the kashrus of local establishments in the city, which is a popular tourist destination for the Chareidi community, he also oversaw shechita.

Several weeks ago, the Rav, z’tl, was hospitalized in Poryia Hospital in Tiveria due to a severe lung infection. His condition grew worse and he was sedated and ventilated. He suffered a further deterioration in his condition overnight and passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)