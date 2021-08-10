Jewish Funeral Planned For Outspoken Anti-Vaxxer Who Died Of COVID

A former Newsmax anchor who died of the coronavirus after months of urging his followers not to be vaccinated is a Jewish man from Queens, JTA reported.

In a death that made national headlines, Dick Farrel, z’l, 65, passed away in Florida on August 4, but not before realizing the error of his ways. After he contracted COVID and became ill, his friends say he urged them to get vaccinated.

Prior to becoming ill, Farrel maintained a Facebook account, which has since been set to private, that scoffed at coronavirus regulations and vaccines and referred to COVID as a “scam-demic.” He excoriated the US government for pushing people to get vaccinated and spread misinformation about vaccines.

Dick Farrel’s name as a child was Farrel Austin Levin. He grew up in Queens and attended Queens College before moving to New York and establishing a career in radio. More recently, Farrel was a radio host on multiple stations in Florida and was also a fill-in host at the conservative outlet Newsmax.

Farrel z’l, who did not leave any children, will be buried on Friday at Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel.

His death comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide, spurred by the Delta variant. Florida, a Republican state with a low vaccination rate and little coronavirus restrictions, has been especially hard hit.

A similar story occurred last month in the UK when outspoken British anti-vaxxer Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died of the coronavirus only days after saying that “it’s nothing to be afraid of” and that the vaccines are too “experimental” to be safe.

Lawrenson’s daughter said that he was “brainwashed by the stuff that he was seeing on YouTube and social media,” and he believed more people would die from the vaccine than from the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)