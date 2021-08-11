UK Radio Show Host Sentenced To Years Of Jail For Anti-Semitic Remarks

A British radio host who made numerous vile anti-Semitic statements over four years of broadcasts was sentenced to 32 months of jail last week and banned from broadcasting for ten years, Jewish News reported.

Graham Hart, 69, of Penponds, Camborne, pleaded guilty to eight counts of inciting racial hatred in June. His comments included comparing Jewish people to rats, calling Hitler “the greatest man of the twentieth century,” and denying the Holocaust.

He also labeled Jews who “run everything” as “filth, evil, and not of this world,” and said “it isn’t just the white people who hate the Jews … everyone hates the Jews.”

His comments also incited murder as he said: “The Jews have got to go down, they’ve just got to go down. Let’s get rid of the Jews. It’s time for them to go…I’ve had enough of these people now … the chaos that they cause. It’s always these same people that are behind everything. So, they’ve got to go. That’s the bottom line. How we’re going to do it…I don’t know”.

“I can’t think what else we can do. I don’t want to go with bloodshed but if that’s what it’s going to take, let’s get it done” and “I’m not armed….I wish I was. If anyone in the chatroom or any of the listeners want to send me a gun, it would be nice.”

Judge Robert Linford said Hart “set out to whip feelings of hatred to members of the Jewish faith.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) compiled a file of Hart’s comments over the years and transferred it to the police, who opened an investigation.

“The offenses he committed constitute some of the most extreme hatred towards Jews that we have ever encountered,” said Stephen Silverman of CAA. “It is vital that the Jewish community is protected from this man, which this sentence achieves.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)