Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch Is Hospitalized

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, Rosh Av Beis Din of the Eidah Chareidis, was hospitalized in Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on Tuesday after feeling ill, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

HaRav Shternbuch, 95, was originally taken to the hospital to undergo testing but when the testing was completed, the doctors made a decision to admit him.

Those close to the Rav say that he has been feeling ill for the past week and a half after suffering an infection.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Moshe ben Devorah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)