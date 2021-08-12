Eight-Year-Old Charedi Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By A Bus in Bnei Brak

An eight-year-old boy was moderately injured by a bus on Rav Kahaneman Street in Bnei Brak on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was riding his bicycle on the street when he was hit by a bus. The boy was treated at the scene for his injuries by United Hatzalah volunteers and a Magen David Adom ambulance team.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Stern who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The accident took place between a bus and a young boy who was riding his bicycle. I treated the boy for his injuries which included a serious head injury. He was in moderate condition at the time of transport. He was transported to Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer.”

MDA EMT Yossi Rottenstein said: “When I arrived I found an eight-year-old boy suffering from a head trauma that was caused by the collision with the bus. Together with the rest of the ambulance team, I treated the boy, stopped his bleeds, and he was transported in stable condition to the hospital in a mobile intensive care ambulance.”

