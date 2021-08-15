WATCH: Arabs Light Swastika On Fire Near Jewish Outpost In Shomron

Arab rioters “protesting” the already-evacuated Evyatar settlement in Shomron lit a wooden Magen Dovid with a swastika inside it on Motzei Shabbos.

Arabs holding dozens of torches set the structure on fire. At the same riot, a sound barrel exploded, triggering a large explosion.

The Arabs, who have been rioting in the area every night in recent months, also burned tires and hurled explosives, in what they call a “night confusion” riot, modeled after the Gazan “night confusion units” that carried out riots on the Gaza border in the past.

No, this is not Charlottesville or Berlin 1930's. This is group of Palestinians setting fire to a structure in the shape of a Star of David and a swastika near the West Bank town of Beita. This is vile Jew hatred. That there are kids involved, is even more sickening! pic.twitter.com/NlQ4Tft6Sv — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 15, 2021

הסרטון הזה צולם הערב 40 דקות נסיעה מתל אביב. בכפר ביתא. pic.twitter.com/P9DrDA1Wmf — Ehud Amiton (@ehud_a) August 14, 2021

مشاهد من فعاليات الإرباك الليلي قرب البؤرة الاستيطانية في بلدة بيتا. تصوير: عبدالله بحش#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/omvKCgrkkO — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 14, 2021

انفجار ضخم خلال فعاليات الإرباك الليلي التي انطلقت قبل قليل قرب البؤرة الاستيطانية في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/KM9qe6oRP8 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 14, 2021

The Arab rioters live in the Palestinian Authority town of Beita.

“The continuation of the Beita terrorists’ barbaric riots and the intensity of the violent resistance funded by the Palestinian Authority proves how important and strategic Evyatar is for settlement,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council.

Dagan asserted that Jews will be returning to Evyatar in the near future. “Each one of us will continue to do what characterizes them. They’ll continue burning swastikas and tires like barbarians and we, Am Yisrael, will build Evyatar and establish the yeshiva and settlement.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)