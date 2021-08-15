WATCH: Arabs Light Swastika On Fire Near Jewish Outpost In Shomron

0
Arab rioters burn swastika inside Magen Dovid. (Screenshot)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Arab rioters “protesting” the already-evacuated Evyatar settlement in Shomron lit a wooden Magen Dovid with a swastika inside it on Motzei Shabbos.

Arabs holding dozens of torches set the structure on fire. At the same riot, a sound barrel exploded, triggering a large explosion.

The Arabs, who have been rioting in the area every night in recent months, also burned tires and hurled explosives, in what they call a “night confusion” riot, modeled after the Gazan “night confusion units” that carried out riots on the Gaza border in the past.

The Arab rioters live in the Palestinian Authority town of Beita.

“The continuation of the Beita terrorists’ barbaric riots and the intensity of the violent resistance funded by the Palestinian Authority proves how important and strategic Evyatar is for settlement,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council.

Dagan asserted that Jews will be returning to Evyatar in the near future. “Each one of us will continue to do what characterizes them. They’ll continue burning swastikas and tires like barbarians and we, Am Yisrael, will build Evyatar and establish the yeshiva and settlement.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)