Chareidi Boy Injured In Elad Car Accident

On Wednesday afternoon, a young Charedi boy aged 10, was struck by a motorcycle on Ha’Rif Street in Elad. The boy was moderately injured during the accident and was treated at the scene for his injuries by United Hatzalah volunteers and an MDA ambulance team.

Following the initial treatment that he received, the boy was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in moderate condition having suffered a head injury.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Zeev Tepper who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “According to eye-witnesses, the boy, a pedestrian, was struck by the motorcycle. I treated the boy for a serious head injury together with other EMS personnel, following which he was transported to the hospital in moderate condition.”

Magen David Adom issues a statement that said: “We received an alert at 5:51 p.m. regarding a boy who was hit by a motorcycle on Ha”Rif Street in Elad. Our teams treated him and transported him to Beilinson Hospital in moderate condition with head trauma.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)