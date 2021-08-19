Israel Considering Delaying School Year Until After Yomim Tovim

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that government officials are considering delaying the opening of the school year by a month.

Gantz told Walla News that since there are “only 6-7 school days” in September due to the Chagim, it may be worthwhile to wait a month in light of the current COVID wave.

Currently, schools are still scheduled to reopen on September 1. The prime minister’s office and education ministry will be holding a meeting early next week to make a decision about the matter.

Earlier this week, the government agreed that students in 8th to 12th grades in “red” cities will only attend in-person classes if at least 70% of the grade is vaccinated or recovered. Grades with less than 70% of vaccinated or recovered students will learn from home via Zoom.

