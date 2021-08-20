The Viral Mystery Of Prime Minister Bennett’s Missing Pin

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Arab-Israeli town of Taibe on Thursday to encourage the Arab sector to increase its low vaccination rates.

Sharp-eyed social media users who saw the photos of the visit that Bennett posted on his social media accounts noticed that the pin of the Israeli flag that the prime minister always wears on his jacket lapel was missing.

Those who noticed lost no time in slamming Bennett for apparently removing the pin to “appease” the Arab sector and avoid kindling their “anti-Zionist” anger by displaying a symbol of the country he represents.

“Bennett, since you removed your pin with the Israeli flag during your visit in Taibe, you’re apparently ashamed of the state of Israel that you represent,” Likud MK Miri Regev responded. “I found you a new pin to wear – an Abbas pin. Shameful!”

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel tweeted: “Like I said about Bennett nine years ago, the man has no ideology. Everything is for sale. As long as he can promote himself, he’s willing to give up on the Israeli flag.”

חידה: לאן נעלמה הסיכה של דגל ישראל בביקור בטייבה pic.twitter.com/m73kq8VSU7 — איציק זר (@itzikzr) August 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)