Israeli Gov’t Allots NIS 12.5 Million To Prepare Outdoor Minyanim For Yamim Tovim

Israel’s government on Sunday approved a NIS 12.5 million budget for local authorities to purchase the necessary equipment to prepare outdoor minyanim for the Yamim Tovim.

There have also been reports that the government is considering placing limits on the size of family gatherings on Rosh Hashanah.

“Israeli residents place great trust in their local authorities and since they have the capability to motivate their residents, I believe the real power should be in their hands,” said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)