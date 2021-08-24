Israel’s Chabad Rabbanim: “Don’t Send Young Bochurim To 770 For Tishrei”

The Roshei Yeshivos of seven Chabad yeshivos ketanos in Israel sent a letter last week to parents of their talmidim recommending that they refrain from sending their sons to 770 in Crown Heights for the month of Tishrei.

It should be noted that the Chabad sector in Israel has been grappling with a high infection rate in the community.

The Rabbanim wrote that although the advantages of traveling to 770 for Tishrei are well-known and normally the yeshivos encourage it, this year the coronavirus situation is difficult in Israel and around the world.

“The Roshei Yeshivos and administrators met with the administration of Vaad HaTemimim HaOlami to discuss if it would be responsible or correct for us to send young talmidim at this time since it’s been proven that even those vaccinated or recovered can contract COVID variants. Only just recently, they are reporting on a new variant spreading in the US which severely harms children, rachmana litzlan.”

The Rabbanim continued to write that the bochurim will be alone in the US, far from their parents, and it’s clear that despite good intentions, there will be no one who can monitor the health situation of hundreds of talmidim. They also mentioned the possibility that the bochurim could end up getting stuck in the US [due to new COVID regulations or travel bans] without anyone there to tend to their needs and supervise them.

“Therefore, as those responsible for the material and ruchniyus needs of the bochurim, we are recommending not to send the young talmidim for Tishrei. We cannot take upon ourselves the responsibility for their health and welfare from afar,” the Rabbanim concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)