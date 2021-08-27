Israeli Owner Of Kosher Eatery In Morocco Stabbed To Death

An Israeli citizen who runs a kosher restaurant in the Moroccan city of Tangier was murdered on Wednesday.

A homeless man stabbed the Israeli, 36, in broad daylight as he was providing him food. He was rushed to the hospital but the paramedics were forced to declare his death in the ambulance before reaching the hospital.

The perpetrator, who was known to the niftar as he provided him with free meals when he would regularly stop by his restaurant, tried to flee the scene but was captured by the police.

The perpetrator is reportedly emotionally disturbed and was apparently upset that the restaurant managers wouldn’t give him a job at the restaurant. The police are also examining the possibility that the murder was motivated by anti-Semitism.

The Tangier police stated: “Initial findings indicate that the suspect regularly frequented the restaurant managed by the victim. The murderer claimed to want to convert in order to receive free meals. Additionally, it was reported that the owners weren’t interested in providing a job for the murderer.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and ZAKA are working to bring the niftar to Israel for kevurah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)