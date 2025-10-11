Witkoff Warns Families: “Some Hostage Bodies May Be Difficult to Locate”

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly told families of the hostages on Saturday evening that locating some of the bodies of those killed in captivity could prove extremely difficult, according to a Channel 12 report.

Under the terms of the recently approved agreement, Hamas is obligated to return all 48 hostages — both living and deceased — by Monday. However, Hamas has reportedly informed mediators that it may not be able to locate every body within that timeframe, and Israeli officials are said to be aware of this possibility.

The Channel 12 report notes that the families were “deeply troubled” by Witkoff’s comments and are urging the Israeli government “to do everything to return every hostage.”

According to Israeli assessments, there are currently 20 living hostages and 28 who are believed dead.

CNN reported earlier this week that Israeli intelligence suggests Hamas may be unable to recover all of the bodies. Three Israeli officials told the network that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been aware of this situation for months. One official estimated that “seven to nine bodies might not be retrieved,” while another placed the figure between “10 and 15.” Those estimates were reportedly based on intelligence findings and discussions held in Egypt, though Israeli authorities have not publicly confirmed the numbers.

Meanwhile, some families expressed disappointment after a portion of the crowd at Hostages Square booed Netanyahu’s name when Witkoff publicly praised both the Prime Minister and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer for their roles in securing the hostage-ceasefire agreement. Families told Channel 12 that such reactions were “inappropriate.”