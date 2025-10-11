Trump Set to Visit Israel Monday for Four-Hour Trip, Will Meet Netanyahu and Hostage Families, Address Knesset

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday morning for a brief but highly anticipated four-hour visit that will include meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, families of the Israeli hostages, and an address to the Knesset, according to Channel 12.

The network reports that Trump is expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport at 9:20 a.m., where a short welcoming ceremony will be held before he proceeds directly to the Knesset.

At 11:00 a.m., the president is slated to deliver an address to the Knesset plenum — a speech that will mark his first official visit to Israel since returning to office.

Before the address, Trump will hold a private meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu in the premier’s Knesset office. The two will then meet with families of hostages inside the Knesset’s Chagall Hall, according to the report.

Trump is expected to depart Israel at approximately 1:00 p.m., wrapping up what Israeli media is calling a “symbolic but historic” visit.

