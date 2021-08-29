Rashida Tlaib Promotes Nonprofit With Ties To Taliban, Hamas

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) shared a tweet on Wednesday for a fundraiser for Baitulmaal, a Texas-based nonprofit with ties to the Taliban and Hamas, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Tlaib retweeted a post from critical race theorist Khaled Beydoun, who himself fundraises for Hamas and aids “families of martyrs of the Palestinian people.”

According to the Middle East Forum, Baitulmaal often partners with Unlimited Friends Association for Social Development, a Palestinian group that distributes funds to the families of Palestinian terrorists, what is known as “pay to slay” payments.

The Facebook page of Unlimited Friends Association for Social Development refers to “Nazi Zionist jails” and “the filth of most dirty Jews.”

Last year, anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour hosted a fundraiser for Baitulmaal and raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The tweet has since been removed from Tlaib’s account. Tlaib and Baitulmaal did not respond to Free Beacon‘s requests for comment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)