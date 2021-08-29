Israel Opens Boosters Jabs To All, Fully Vaxxed Will Be Exempt From Isolation

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Sunday announced that the third coronavirus vaccine will now be available to all Israelis above age 12 who have been fully vaccinated for at least five months.

Speaking at a press conference with Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka and the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Horowitz also announced that those who are fully vaccinated with all three vaccines will be exempt from entering quarantine when returning to Israel from overseas.

Horowitz added that as of October 1, only Israelis who fall into one of the following groups will be eligible for a Green Pass:

Those who have been vaccinated twice for less than five months.

Those who have received the booster shot – all three coronavirus vaccines.

Those who are recovered from COVID for less than six months.

Those who have recovered from COVID and received one shot.

Dr. Alroy-Preis added that according to Health Ministry data, those who received the booster shots are ten times more protected from contracting COVID and/or becoming seriously ill than those who received only two vaccine doses.

Israel’s fourth coronavirus wave continues to rage, with the Health Ministry on Sunday reporting 7,071 new coronavirus cases, with tests showing a positivity rate of 7.09%, the highest rate since the fourth wave began.

There are currently 762 seriously ill patients, also the highest number since this wave began, with 149 ventilated. The death toll stands at 6,958.

According to Health Ministry data, unvaccinated Israelis over age 60 are over 14 times more likely to become seriously ill from COVID than unvaccinated Israelis in the same age group.

