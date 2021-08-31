Drama In The Court: Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe Cancels Mass Rosh Hashanah Davening

In a dramatic development, the day after the issuance of strict guidelines for Rosh Hashanah davening, the Karliner Rebbe on Monday night canceled the group Rosh Hashanah tefillos that were slated to take place this year at Binyanei HaUmah in Jerusalem.

The announcement stated: “In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and since many of the Chassidim will be unable to participate in the Rosh Hashanah tefillos due to the required conditions, the Rebbe has instructed that the Chassidim should daven in the Batei Midrashos in their neighborhoods.”

According to a Chareidim10 report, a source from the Chassidus said that the Rebbe realized that the conditions would be extremely difficult to enforce and it is likely that the lingering trauma from the bleacher tragedy on erev Shavous played a part in the decision as well.

On Sunday, the Chassidus issued a list of strict guidelines delineating who could daven with the Rebbe at Binyanei HaUmah on Rosh Hashanah.

