WATCH: Avraham Fried Sings To Chareidi IDF Soldiers

Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried sung for Chareidi soldiers on Tuesday night at the IDF base at Tzomet Latrun.

The evening, which was arranged by the Netzach Yehuda organization, was held through the generous efforts of philanthropist Dovid Hager.

In the video below, the soldiers are seen dancing and singing enthusiastically to a song often sung by IDF soldiers, even secular ones: “And the main thing is not to fear, not to fear at all.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)