“Nothing To Lose, They’re Desperate & Dangerous:” Manhunt Continues For 2 Fugitives

The manhunt in Israel continues for the two Palestinian security prisoners still on the run after escaping from a high-security prison in northern Israel six days ago. Four of the six escapees were captured over Shabbos.

The two escapees, Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, are both members of Islamic Jihad. Kamamji was serving a life sentence for murdering an 18-year-old Israeli in 2006 and Nafiyat was convicted on terror-related activities.

Security officials fear that the two escapees may try to carry out a terrorist attack. “They have nothing to lose,” a senior official said, according to Walla News.

“The remaining fugitives are still being searched for and it’s estimated that at least one of them is in the West Bank,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Radio 103FM on Sunday.

Barlev added that the possibility that one or both of the fugitives could attempt to carry out a terror attack is a concern since they are in a state of desperation and may act impulsively.

دعواتكم للابطال الاسيرين " ايهم كممجي ومناضل نفيعات " الذي لم يتم العثور عليهم حتى اللحظة #نفق_الحرية

الله يسهل طريقكم pic.twitter.com/F5umrS3iBr — علي شتية📸 (@ali_shtayeh1) September 11, 2021

תשומת לב עכשיו בכפר יהושוע. כוחות וסריקות. pic.twitter.com/QpOaodJEff — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) September 11, 2021

📷 #صور

الاحتلال يقتحم قرية زبوبا غربي جنين ويداهم عدة منازل ويصادر تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة pic.twitter.com/lIOYSamozJ — قناة الأقصى الفضائية (@AqsaTVChannel) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the four captured terrorists were brought to to a Northern District Court in Nazareth on Motzei Shabbos and their arrests were extended. They have been placed in solitary confinement and charges will be brought against them for their escape.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)