DRAMATIC VIDEO: Miracle In Holon: Building Collapses A Day After Residents Are Evacuated

A residential apartment building in Holon collapsed on Sunday afternoon, a day after 36 families were evacuated from the building.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services evacuated the residents of the building on Shabbos morning after they were called to the site due to the sound of a blast in the building.

The rescue crew discovered that significant cracks had formed in the building and some residents were trapped in their apartments as they couldn’t open their front doors due to a shift in the building’s shape.

Rescue workers evacuated the residents and the police closed off the street next to the building. Residents were told they could not return to the building as it was at risk of collapse, a decision supported by municipality engineers who carried out an inspection of the building. However, no one anticipated that the building would collapse literally the next day, with almost all of the residents’ possessions still in it.

הבניין קרס יום לאחר שפונה מדייריו: "נשארנו בלי כלום, הומלסים" | צפו בתיעוד הדרמטיhttps://t.co/t2zkk1b7QA pic.twitter.com/1OzuceXKyO — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) September 12, 2021

תיעוד דרמטי | החשש התממש: יממה אחרי שפונה – הבניין בחולון קרס לחלוטיןhttps://t.co/ZFOEKuvVX2@OrRavid

צילום: סרטון שהופץ ברשתות החברתיות, שימוש לפי סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים pic.twitter.com/PXkGjgNoPO — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) September 12, 2021

חולון הבוקר: בבניין ישן ברחוב סרלין התגלה סדק עמוק, התושבים פונו מהבניין. חברת החשמל ניתקה אותו. 16 משפחות נמצאות בהלם טוטאלי. אין ספק שנמנע אסון כבד מאוד. pic.twitter.com/thCQSTJGVA — Eliran Malki ▪️ אלירן מלכי (@eliranmalki) September 11, 2021

Following the collapse on Sunday, police and rescue workers carried out a safety assessment of the area and engineers from the Holon Municipality inspected the buildings adjacent to the collapsed building to assess how the collapse affected their stability.

The area around the building has been closed to the public.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)