His Life Was Hanging By A Thread

At the age of 2, Duvi* was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. One of 9 children, his devoted parents did everything in their power to save their precious son. At first, the doctors were hopeful. They tried several different medications, including 4 rounds of debilitating chemo. But when the tumor stopped responding and began spreading, they were almost out of treatment options.

“Save our baby!,” the distraught parents cried out. The doctor hesitated, then finally said, “There is one more medication which stands a chance of helping. But it is not covered by insurance. The cost is 14,000 shekels a month.”

There was a long silence as Duvii’s parents digested this information. But they knew there was no choice. Their child’s life hung in the balance. Somehow, somewhere, they would just have to find the funds.

Duvi’s life was saved through funds provided by the “Muvtachim L’Chaim” Fund. But just like Duvi, the lives of hundreds of other precious neshamos are hanging by a thread…

The “Insured for Life” Fund is a fund that rescues the lives of people standing on the edge of the abyss. A war is raging for their lives between the Heavenly and the earthly forces, and they are suspended in between… These people are classified as “critical care,” and need instant, emergency attention before it’s too late. In such situations, there isn’t time to even gather the family together. Saving lives is right now, this moment- or never, for that person or child whose fate hangs in the balance.

While donations of any amount are put to immediate use in saving lives, those who are able to donate at least $68 (the gematria of חיים) x 12 will also recieve the special “Insured For Life” certificate, signed by Maran HaRav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, and be included in his prayers on Yom Kippur day, for כל המציל נפש אחד… כאילו הציל עולם ומלא, and midah k’neged midah, will merit being sealed in the Book of Life!

