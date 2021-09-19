“Current Wave Surpasses All Previous Waves,” Israeli Health Official Says

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said last week that Israel’s current coronavirus wave is worse than all the previous waves.

Speaking via teleconference at a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, Ash said that the current average number of new daily cases is 8,000, with some days reaching over 10,000, and “that is a record number that wasn’t seen in the previous waves.”

“We were in a clear downward trend a week ago but in recent days we’ve been seeing that decline stop,” Ash said.

The Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday morning that the total number of coronavirus patients in serious condition has risen to 726, of whom 195 are ventilated. Seventeen additional fatalities were confirmed over the weekend, raising the death toll to 7,511.

