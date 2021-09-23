Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack Due To Shortage Of ECMO Machines

A 53-year-old Israeli man who suffered a heart attack died last week after hospital staff members were unable to locate an ECMO machine for him since they are almost all in use by unvaccinated coronavirus patients, Channel 12 News reported.

The man, who was not a coronavirus patient, was hospitalized in a hospital in northern Israel after he suffered a heart attack. His condition deteriorated and he needed to be attached to an ECMO machine to save his life.

The medical staff at the hospital searched for hours to locate a machine but to no avail. Several hours later, the man’s condition deteriorated and he stopped breathing. Doctors tried to resuscitate him but were ultimately forced to declare his death.

The majority of ECMO machines in Israel are now being used by unvaccinated coronavirus patients and doctors are warning that very soon ECMO machines won’t be available for those who need them.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)