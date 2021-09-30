Bus Driver Who Caused Horrific Crash In Israel Had 51 Prior Traffic Violations

Israel Police reported on Thursday morning that the bus driver involved in the multi-vehicle accident in northern Israel on Wednesday had 51 previous traffic convictions.

Bus driver Asher Basson, 76, who was one of the five people killed in the crash, had deviated from his lane prior to the crash and collided with the guardrail. The bus, on which dozens of children were returning from a Bnei Akiva Sukkos trip, then hit three other vehicles, including a taxi, killing four members of the Ben Eli family. The bus then overturned, crushing Basson underneath.

A total of 62 people were injured in the accident. An 11-year-old girl is hospitalized in the pediatric ICU in Rambam Hospital in serious condition, sedated and ventilated, and another child is hospitalized in the pediatric ICU in Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

In addition, there are another 16 children hospitalized in light to moderate condition in Ziv, as well as four adults in light condition.

