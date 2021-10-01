Terror In Israel: Arab Mother Of 4 Tries To Stab Officers In Old City Of Jerusalem

The knife used in the stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Israel Police); Israeli police stand guard at the scene of stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, September 30, 2021 (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

An Arab woman attempted to stab police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

As the woman approached police officers near Chain Gate by Har HaBayis at about 6:30 a.m., she aroused the suspicion of the officers and they asked her to identify herself. She then withdrew a knife and attempted to stab them.

The officers responded with gunfire, neutralizing the woman. Paramedics announced her death at the scene.

A Maariv report later on Thursday revealed that the Arab, about 30 and a mother of four, was in Israel illegally. She traveled to Jerusalem on Wednesday night and slept at a hostel in the Old City. The police detained the hostel owner for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)