Terror In Israel: Arab Mother Of 4 Tries To Stab Officers In Old City Of Jerusalem

An Arab woman attempted to stab police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

As the woman approached police officers near Chain Gate by Har HaBayis at about 6:30 a.m., she aroused the suspicion of the officers and they asked her to identify herself. She then withdrew a knife and attempted to stab them.

The officers responded with gunfire, neutralizing the woman. Paramedics announced her death at the scene.

A Maariv report later on Thursday revealed that the Arab, about 30 and a mother of four, was in Israel illegally. She traveled to Jerusalem on Wednesday night and slept at a hostel in the Old City. The police detained the hostel owner for questioning.

הבוקר סמוך לשעה 06:30 יצאה פלסטינית (30, קבטיה) משטח הר הבית והגיעה לעבר שוטרים ולוחמי מג״ב המוצבים בסמוך לשער השלשלת בעיר העתיקה. היא עוררה את חשדם של השוטרים, שבדקו את זהותה. במהלך הבדיקה שלפה סכין וניסתה לדקור אותם, הם הגיבו בירי ונטרלו אותה. כוחות רפואה קבעו את מותה pic.twitter.com/7ako9Y7nCJ — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) September 30, 2021

A female suspect attempted to stab offfiers in Jerusalem's Old City near the Chain Gate, and was subdued, police say. pic.twitter.com/iosh1KNQ1u — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 30, 2021

סמוך לזירת הפיגוע בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/8KaPc0vMdP — עובדיה טובול | Ovadia Tobol (@Ovadia_Tobol) September 30, 2021

