Hamas Cell Was Planning Massive Terror Attack In Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have been carrying out nightly operations in the Jenin area and throughout Judea and Samaria in recent days in order to arrest the members of a Hamas cell planning imminent terror attacks in Israel, including a series of kidnappings and murders.

According to a Channel 12 News report, the cell had been planning a massive attack in Jerusalem, similar in scale to the suicide attacks during the Second Intifada, which began in 2000 and lasted to about 2005. However, according to the report, the cell did not have the capability to commit a suicide attack. Further details of the planned attack were not provided to the public.

IDF forces have arrested about 20 members of the cell but believe that some members are still on the loose.

Following an IDF raid near Jenin on Sunday, during which an IDF commander and soldier were seriously wounded, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that that the raid thwarted planned terror attacks in large cities in Israel.

“The terrorists arrested in the operation could have carried out attacks on Jerusalem, Netanya, Tel Aviv or elsewhere,” Kochavi said. “[The operation] was a considerable achievement achieved via the cooperation of the IDF with the Shin Bet and the police anti-terror unit. Similar raids are carried out dozens of times each week and provide Israel with the security it requires in Judea and Samaria and beyond.”

Israeli security forces carried out another operation in the Arab village of Burqin, near Jenin, overnight Wednesday, detaining several suspects on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity. One terrorist opened fire on the soldiers during the operation, who returned fire, killing the terrorist, who was later identified as a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement.

