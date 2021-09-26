IDF Soldiers Seriously Wounded By Terrorists In Judea & Samaria

An IDF commander and soldier were seriously wounded in the early hours of Sunday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a terrorist in the Palestinian village of Burqin near Jenin.

Troops from the IDF’s Duvdevan and Border Police Yamam counterterrorism units carried out a multi-pronged operation in Judea and Samara overnight Motzei Shabbos to detain terrorists actively engaged in planning terrorist activities against Israel. Although most IDF operations in Arab villages end without gunfire, terrorists opened fire in two locations during the raids.

A terrorist opened fire on IDF soldiers during one of the raids after they surrounded the home where he was hiding, wounding the officer and soldier. They were evacuated to Rambam Medical Center Hospital and both of them are still in serious condition. The director of Rambam’s trauma unit said that they sustained severe and complex injuries.

התקרית החריגה בגדה: מקורות פלסטינים מדווחים על פצוע אחד ועצור אחד בחילופי האש בעיירה בורקין ממערב לג'נין. לפי אחד הדיווחים, כוחות גדולים צרו על בית בעיירה ובאזור נשמעו פיצוצים@HaimOmri https://t.co/jddRHrKDt2 pic.twitter.com/FJclBtH89w — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 26, 2021

A second gunfight between soldiers and terrorists took place nearby during which at least one terrorist was killed. He was later identified as Osama Sobah, 22, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). PIJ issued a statement on Sunday saying that Israel will “pay” for the deaths.

Osama Sobah, the Palestinian killed by IDF troops in Burqin overnight, is seen wrapped in the flag of the Islamic Jihad pic.twitter.com/l53CxFGocP — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 26, 2021

Three Hamas terrorists were also killed by IDF gunfire during a raid in two Palestinian villages near Ramallah after they opened fire on Israeli troops. Palestinian media reports later said that a total of five terrorists were killed during the operations.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was en route to the United States to speak at the UN General Assembly when the operation took place, said that the terrorists who were killed or detained were planning imminent attacks against Israel.

PM Bennett:

"The security forces took action overnight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real-time. The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely." — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 26, 2021

